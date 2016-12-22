Officials Confirm Alan Thicke’s Cause Of Death

Beloved Growing Pains star Alan Thicke died of a “ruptured aorta” and “standard type A aortic dissection” three hours after suffering a heart attack, his death certificate reveals.

The official document also shows that surgeons performed a median sternotomy, a procedure in which an incision is made to the sternum, giving doctors access to the lungs and heart.

Thicke’s time of death is listed as 2:14 p.m. on Dec. 13.

As Radar reported, 69-year-old Thicke was at the Pickwick Gardens ice skating rink in Burbank, where he and his son Carter, 19, were playing hockey, when he collapsed after suffering the heart attack.

Paramedics rushed the actor, who was conscious and talking after the traumatic event, to Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where doctors unsuccessfully tried to save his life.

Thicke was laid to rest on Dec. 20 in Santa Barbara surrounded by loved ones, including his son, singer Robin Thicke, who a source said “is completely inconsolable.”

