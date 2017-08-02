Young Airport Worker Collapses After Being Struck By Lightning In Shocking Clip

A 21-year-old airport worker collapsed as a bolt of lighting hit the tail of the Sun Country plane he was standing under, RadarOnline.com can report.

The terrifying footage shows the moment the young Austin Dunn fell unconscious as the powerful hit of electricity travelled in from his left arm and out his right.

The incident occurred this past Saturday at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

“Austin is sleeping a lot and mending physically and mentally, then Friday we start treatments up here in Tampa for his 3rd degree burns on his hand, and possible nerve damage surgery,” Autin’s father Kyle Dunn wrote via Facebook on Tuesday.

As seen in the shocking clip, co-workers ran to Austin’s aid as soon as they saw him collapse. He was sent to the hospital with third-degree burns all over his body and a bleeding in his brain.

According to his dad, “He has nerve damage down both legs,” where the electricity also exited.

“The bleeding in the brain stopped,” says Austin’s sister in an interview with TODAY. “It’s traumatizing,” but he’s doing as well as “is expected.”

Now, two weeks after the incident, Austin has been released from the hospital.

“It’s a miracle,” says the victim’s sister between sobs.

The victim’s family has started a GoFundMe page, stating that while he is doing much better, he has a long road of nerve-damage treatment ahead.

Warning lighting systems in the airport were reportedly activated when the lightning hit, so it is uncertain how the tragic accident occurred.

