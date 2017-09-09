‘AGT’ Singer Evie Clair’s Father Dies Just Days Before Show Finale

Brave America’s Got Talent finalist Evie Clair will have to compete on the show’s semi-finals this week without her beloved father.

Clair’s cancer-stricken dad Amos Abplanalp, who has been the singer’s inspiration all season on AGT, died on Thursday.

Although she hasn’t said whether she will still compete on the show, plucky Clair is expected to sing her heart out in the finals.

PHOTOS: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stunt Goes Dangerously Wrong — Man Shot With Flaming Arrow!

“I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots!” Clair, 14, tweeted.

She also took to Instagram to write, captioning a photo of them, “I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I’ve always done it for you and I’ll do it for you forever.”

Clair, who has warmed the hearts of AGT viewers, also noted, “He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end. He is in a place ’12 gazillion’ times better than this and I know he is so happy there. Thank you to all the people who have supported my family along this journey. I love you all. I’ll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord. Love you lots. RIP: 9/7/17.”

Clair’s mother Hillary told fans on the family’s website that they decided to turn off her husband Abplanalp’s life-sustaining machines. He was suffering from Stage Four colon cancer.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie’s Secret Struggle – How She Hid Her Cancer Battle From The World In 16 Clicks

Hillary wrote, “We watched him take his last breaths as he continued to breathe for about 15 minutes on his own. The children burst into tears but are now at home laughing at old home movies of daddy and remembering our great love for the most wonderful man any of us have ever known.”

Plucky singer Clair, who auditioned with Christina Perri’ song “Arms,” dedicated to her father, is facing the semi-finals of the show next week. The finals air Sept. 19 and 20.

Clair told judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel about how her father was diagnosed with cancer.

PHOTOS: Results Are In! Oncologist Weighs In On ‘RHOC’ Brooks Ayers Cancer Documents — The Shocking Truth!

The teen made audience members tear up when she said, “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

The AGT team expressed their condolences on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened to hear Evie Clair’s father passed away last night. Our hearts are with Evie & her family during this difficult time.”

“About a year ago, my dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer,” Evie tearfully told Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

As she wiped away her tears and her father was shown on camera, she added, “When my dad is having rough days, I sing him this song to make him feel better and give him comfort and strength to continue fighting.”

It’s not the only tragedy on AGT this season as contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers died in a car accident.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.