Abby Lee Miller Admits She’s ‘Petrified’ In Shocking Prison Tell-All

Abby Lee Miller‘s Lifetime special, Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive, aired Tuesday night, and the reality star had a lot to say on her tragic case.

“I’m petrified,” she said to The View‘s Jedediah Bila. “I’m hoping it won’t be as bad as I image. If it’s that bad, I probably won’t survive.”

The star also admitted that she is “terrified” of physical abuse.

“Are people attacked? Are they raped? Are they molested?” She asked a federal prison consultant.

Above all, Miller is worried about what will happen to her dance studio and career while she serves her time behind bars.

“Will I come out and have nothing? Will I come out and be right back where I started? That’s what’s scary. That’s more scary than going in.”

Miller previously underwent gastric sleeve surgery to remove 80% of her stomach. In her tell-all special, she met with a doctor to talk about her diet and health plan while in prison.

“I doubt there’s a salad bar, and I don’t think there’s gonna be a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.

She also seemed concerned about not only keeping track of her weight but also being mocked for it: “What if…they hand you clothes [and] they don’t fit?” she asked.

Speaking of former student Maddie Ziegler, Miller said: “I look at what she has done, the other jobs and the other opportunities besides Dance Moms, they all involve dancing. I don’t think, had she not been in my studio, she would be where she is today.”

As Radar previously reported, Miller pled guilty to one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in 2016. She was also found guilty for failing to report international monetary transactions. According to court documents, she withheld more than $775,000 in earnings.

“I made mistakes. What I’m denying is that I’m this cut-throat financier… I’m not a bad person,” Miller said to Bila, “I was stupid. I was in the wrong. What I did was wrong.”

She was sentenced to one year and one day, and was granted her request to serve the time near her L.A. home, at the Correctional Institute in Victorville starting July 12.

“A source exclusively claimed to Radar that the former glitzy star may now be forced to clean toilets behind bars – and for only 12 cents an hour!

“Abby Lee is cleaning the unit bathrooms with the other new women right now, and it seems to be what the staff will have her do for the next several weeks. She was ordered to clean the toilets on Friday and Saturday,” an insider claimed.

The famous criminal, who reportedly “came in crying,” is already despised by the other inmates.

Abby is “bat s*** beside herself,” said a former inmate. “She is already making some serious enemies on the inside.”

