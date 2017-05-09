Abby Lee Miller Sentenced To One Year In Prison For Fraud Charges

Abby Lee Miller will be trading in her dancing shoes for a jumpsuit. The former Dance Moms star was sentenced to prison for the fraud charges against her.

A Pittsburgh judge sentenced Miller, 50, to one year and one day in prison. The prison time will be followed by two years of supervised release.

Miller will serve her time in a prison as close to Los Angeles as possible.

The sentencing comes after Miller’s lawyer argued in court that the reality star was “ill-quipped for fame” and made poor business decisions, TribLIVE reported. Miller’s lawyer asked the judge for probation and no prison time because she pled guilty.

When Miller took the stand, she told the judge, “I am certainly ashamed to be meeting you in this manner. I wish you could take my class.”

She then offered to go out to lunch with her after the sentencing to explain her self.

According to Pittsburgh-based reporter Steve Pope Miller, Miller explained how she didn’t know she was signing a four-year contract when she signed up for Dance Moms, as she said, “I thought I was signing an appearance release.”

“Dance Moms became a it and I became a laughing stock of reality TV,” she told the judge, adding, “Why didn’t I hold myself to the same standards I hold my dancers to?”

She tearfully explained how she will never be in a courtroom again.

The prosecution argued how Miller “went from Dance Mom to Dance con” and that she learned nothing from her bankruptcy fraud, as she tried to hide the money.

“It is fraud, after fraud, after fraud,” the prosecution said.

As Radar readers know, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

Prison time has been a fear for Miller, as she told People, “I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped. I think the prosecutor [Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci] is trying to make an example out of me.”

