Off The Hook? Abby Lee Miller Won’t Serve Her Whole Sentence, Expert Claims

Abby Lee Miller will be dancing her way right into a federal prison after the former Dance Moms star was sentenced for bankruptcy fraud, but an expert told RadarOnline.com that she probably won’t serve her full sentence!

A Pittsburgh judge sentenced Miller to one year and one day in prison, and federal attorney Bryan Konoski tells Radar exclusively that the odd detail of an extra day over more than a year is significant.

“A defendant can get credit for good time on a sentence of a year and one day,” Konoski noted. “Good time can be earned while the defendant is in custody and can only earn good time if the sentence is over a year.”

PHOTOS: Bankruptcies, Fraud & Unpaid Bills! ‘Dance Moms’ Biggest Financial Scandals Revealed

Miller will need to watch her steps if she’s hoping to earn the good time sentence reduction benefit. “She would have to have no fights in prison & stay out of trouble,” said Konoski. “She could be totally free in 10 months, with an option to go to a halfway house after about six months behind bars.”

According to her sentencing Miller, 50, will also be facing two years of supervised release, along with a $40,000 fine and $120,000 judgement. Miller will serve her time in a prison as close to Los Angeles as possible. She will be allowed to self-report to prison in about 45 days.

PHOTOS: Prosecutor Rips Into ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller During First Hearing

Miller’s lawyers tried to argue she was ill-equipped for fame and made poor business decisions that led to her fraud conviction. As Radar reported, Miller pleaded guilty to not reporting an international money transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June of 2016.

But the show must go on. As Radar reported in the wake of Miller’s mounting legal issues, Lifetime found a replacement teacher for the show by acquiring former Dancing With The Stars dancer Cheryl Burke for her replacement.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.