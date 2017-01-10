Abby Lee’s Secrets Revealed: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Maddie Ziegler Publishing Tell-All

Abby Lee Miller faces up to 30 months in prison, but her secrets won’t be safe with her behind bars. Her former student Maddie Ziegler is publishing a tell-all in the spring – and it could make the Dance Moms star’s nightmare worse!

The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir will expose the dancer’s experience on the Lifetime show.

“At just eight years old, she was cast on Lifetime’s hit reality show Dance Moms and quickly won the hearts of fans everywhere with her natural talent and determination,” the bio for the book, which will be released on March 7, reads. “Maddie explains the hard work she put into her rise to stardom and how she keeps her balance along the way.”

In the memoir, Ziegler, 14, will “answer her fans’ burning questions with wise advice she’s learned on her journey.”

“With honesty, charm, and humor, Maddie offers her unique perspective on making her way in the world as a young teenager, reflecting on the lessons she’s learned—and preparing for the exciting road ahead,” the bio continued.

As Radar readers know, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. She will be sentenced on January 20, 2017.

Ziegler’s book could touch on her mentor’s legal troubles, as well as her alleged diva behavior.

Miller has had a series of meltdowns in the weeks leading up to her sentencing, as she’s accused producers of faking scenes and bashed her own students for not performing as well as Ziegler.

“I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember,” she fired.

Ziegler, who left the show after season six, has slammed her former dance teacher and the show in the past.

“Leaving Dance Moms was a hard decision to make, but it was getting too stressful,” she told Seventeen. “Now, I feel like I’m so free. I feel like I had so much more pressure on me to be the best in the room.”

