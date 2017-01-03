Hiding Something? Abby Lee Miller Requests TV Info Be Placed Under Seal In Fraud Case

Abby Lee Miller is fighting to keep her secrets hidden when she’s sentenced on January 20th. RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court documents that reveal the Dance Moms star filed a motion to request TV information from her reality show be placed under seal.

“Ms. Miller cites and quotes language from television show contracts that are confidential, and which contain provisions that require Ms. Miller to maintain the confidentiality of the contracts,” the motion obtained from the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. “Ms. Miller respectfully requests that she be permitted to file her position with respect to sentencing factors under seal.”

The motion has been granted by the court.

The latest development comes after Miller was ordered by prosecutors to pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting.

“At the time of her plea, Miller consented to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her,” the motion read. “The United States respectfully submits that the judgment should be in the amount of $120,000 which represents the funds involved in the offense.”

Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

But Miller’s personal issues don’t stop there, as she has attacked her Dance Moms cast and crew in a series of Instagram posts.

In December, she accused the show of faking scenes when she was forced to cut cast member Daviana Fletcher. She then trashed her students for not picking up choreography as quickly as fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler.

This week, she slammed longtime dance mom Holly Frazier for not giving her credit for a number she choreographed in a throwback Instagram post.

“All these comments about a number… A number that I did,” she fired. “Not a mention of my studio, not even a freaking hashtag, let alone acknowledging my staff, or the guest who did sections of this routine! Just another perfect example of why this business sucks!”

