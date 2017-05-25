Too Little Too Late! Abby Lee Miller: ‘I Was Going To Pay People Back’

Abby Lee Miller is STILL in shock over her upcoming prison sentence – and she is blaming everyone but herself!

“I almost fell over when my sentence was announced,” the fallen Dance Moms reality star said while attending a launch party for What Happens At The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., last week.

PHOTOS: Abby Lee Miller Cries On Camera Before Weight Loss Surgery

“There were so many things that didn’t come out and I just kept thinking, ‘this is going to be over,'” Miller added.

Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on May 9 after being charged with 20 counts of fraud in Oct. 2015. Does she blame her attorney for the shocking prison sentence imposed?

Not at all! “I think that my bankruptcy attorney was awesome on the stand,” Miller told a Weho Times reporter. “He know a lot more than he did 5 years ago. I just think that they thought the same thing that I did. I always wanted to pay these people back and I didn’t owe a ton of people all this money.”

PHOTOS: Bankruptcies, Fraud & Unpaid Bills! ‘Dance Moms’ Biggest Financial Scandals Revealed

As previously reported, Miller’s defense attorney Brandon J. Valdream told Radar that – although his client insists she will be headed to a jail near her home in L.A. – she might not get what she wants!

“We are still in limbo right now and although she requested to be near her home in L.A., that is not set in stone,” Valdream said.

Should Abby Lee Miller be forced to serve her entire term? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.