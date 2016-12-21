Broke & Locked Up! Court DEMANDS Abby Lee Miller Pay 120K Before Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller won’t only lose her freedom when she’s sentenced in January for fraud charges. RadarOnline.com has obtained court papers that exclusively reveal the Dance Moms star is being forced to pay $120,000!

In court papers obtained from the United States District Court For The Western District of Pennsylvania, prosecutors are demanding the reality star pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting it.

READ THE BOMBSHELL COURT DOCUMENTS!

“At the time of her plea, Miller consented to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her,” the motion read. “The United States respectfully submits that the judgment should be in the amount of $120,000 which represents the funds involved in the offense.”

Prosecutors also ask the judgment be paid at the time of her sentencing.

The court granted the preliminary order of forfeiture on December 21.

PHOTOS: Bankruptcies, Fraud & Unpaid Bills! ‘Dance Moms’ Biggest Financial Scandals Revealed

Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

Miller’s mounting legal issues could explain her Instagram meltdown, as she accused the cast and crew of faking scenes.

“Love this kid and love this mom,” Miller began of student Daviana Fletcher getting cut from the team on last night’s episode. “Just another example of producers destroying the show! I fought as hard as I could to keep her, how much fight does a person have in them?”

PHOTOS: Dangerous Driver! ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kira Girard Busted For Unsafe Traffic Violations

The ALDC owner then called out her own dancers for not performing as well as former member Maddie Ziegler.

“I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember,” she fired. “This young lady was/is definitely the right fit for the current team!”

But the bad luck didn’t end there, as Miller hinted that Dance Moms has been cancelled in a cryptic good-bye post last week.

“Years of my life, seven seasons on TV in 130 Countries – I did my best for Lifetime and gave my all to the production of Dance Moms,” she wrote. “Thank you for the many wonderful opportunities and the valuable lessons I learned.”

Do you think her legal troubles caused her rant? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.