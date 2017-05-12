Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down Ahead Of Prison Sentence: ‘I’ve Made Mistakes’

Ahead of her prison sentence, Abby Lee Miller isn’t afraid to admit mistakes she’s made.

During a tell-all interview with E!, the Dance Moms star became emotional over everything “I’m going to miss while I’m [in prison],” adding tearfully that she’s scared of “what all you’re gonna lose in the long run. Will I be right back where I started from in 2010, struggling to pay for my building?”

But when asked about her “haters,” Miller answered: “I don’t need anyone else’s sympathy, I know what happened.”

Later, Miller copped to some of her wrongdoings, admitting that she could have done some things differently.

“It is surreal. How does a nice Catholic girl end up going to prison for a year? It’s crazy,” she said. “I’ve made mistakes. I have to pay for those mistakes. I feel like the whole case could have been handled differently.”

As readers know, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release.

She was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

“I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars. I didn’t have any children of my own,” she recently told GMA. “These were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids.”

Now, moving forward, she said, she hopes to be a smarter businesswoman and focus on herself.

“Would I like to learn a little about accounting? Yes. Would I like to learn Spanish? Yes,” Miller proclaimed. “There are tons of haters out there but I have to live with what I did and I’m taking responsibility.”

