Aaron Rodgers Ditches Olivia’s ‘Drama’ For Much Younger Blonde Soccer Star!

After three years of dating, famous couple Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn called it quits in April of this year, and it seems the Green Bay Packers quarterback has found love again – with pro soccer star Marie Margolius!

As As RadarOnline.com can report, Rodgers, 33, was spotted on a date with blonde soccer player Margolius at the Martignetti brothers’ Upper East Side hotspot, East Pole, on Sunday night.

“They arrived at around 10 pm and seemed to be on a date,” said an eyewitness. “He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.”

Sources claimed that the duo enjoyed wine with their feast and cuddled up close to one another during the entire dinner date. They ended their meal with espresso before strolling out of the coveted celebrity restaurant.

Margollius, 24, is much younger, and more low-key than Rodgers’ latest famous girlfriend Munn, 37. As Radar reported, sources claimed the two broke up because the football star was sick of the actress’ drama.

“Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her bulls**t,” a friend of Rodgers told Radar. “At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama!”

They also had issues with Rodgers’ family, as various insiders claimed they didn’t like Munn and thought she was controlling.

The quarterback stopped talking to his brother Jordan shortly after starting his relationship with moon, after Jordan“accusing her of not allowing Aaron time to spend with his family” and later calling her “fame hungry.”

Rodgers’ relationship with his family is still rocky after his split from the actress, insiders say.

Margolius, however, is deeply committed to her athletic career. She graduated from Harvard and later went to play soccer in Sweden.

