Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Insists: It Wasn’t Suicide!

Aaron Hernandez’s heartbroken fiancée still doesn’t believe that the former NFL star committed suicide in his jail cell.

In Shayanna Jenkins first interview since his death, she revealed why she still has lingering doubts about his sudden passing.

Describing a suicide note found in his cell, she told Dr. Phil, “I did see that it was addressed to ‘Shay’ instead of you know babe or bae, the way he would refer me as – that was a little odd to me. But as far as the content, he seemed to be his loving self.”

When Dr. Phil asked if the handwriting on the note belonged to Hernandez, Jenkins said, “(It) was similar, but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there so I feel like it’s easily duplicated or could be.”

Jenkins claims she spoke to her fiancé the night before he was found dead, and he gave no hint of what was to come.

“He was very positive, so excited to come home,” she recalled. “I remember him saying, ‘Babe I’ve got to go, they’re shutting the doors’ and I honestly don’t think we said I love you to each other, and that was it.”

As Radar reported, Hernandez was found hanging in his jail cell the morning of April 19.

Members of the Hernandez family are investigating his death independently, claiming they believe he was actually murdered.

“I just know that the feedback I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with any suicidal thoughts,” Jenkins said. “I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Jenkins’ interview with Dr. Phil will air on his show today and tomorrow.

