Aaron Hernandez Suicide Letter: Promises Fiancée, ‘You’re Rich!’

Aaron Hernandez’s suicide letter has been released by prosecutors, and the bizarre note lends support to theories that he killed himself so his family could inherit millions.

As Radar reported, Hernandez was found on April 19 inside of his jail cell at Souza-Baranowski prison in Lancaster, Massachusetts. Upon his death, his conviction was vacated, which means his family could stand to inherit millions from the New England Patriots, who put a stop on his contract payments after his legal issues.

And Hernandez ended the chilling letter with a promise to fiancée Shayanna Jenkins: “YOU’RE RICH!!”

Two other letters are said to have been found, but this is the first one to be released.

In the heartbreaking note, Hernandez wrote, “Shay, You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you.”

“I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel … Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you.”

“This was the Supremes, the Almightys plan, not mine! I love you!”

As Radar previously reported, the former All-Pro tight end was recently reported to be bisexual — stirring speculation his hidden homosexual history may have been a suicide motive, too.

Hernadez was recently aquitted of a double murder but still sentenced to life behind bars for the brutal 2013 slaying of pal Odin Lloyd.

