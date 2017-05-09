Aaron Hernandez Cleared Of Murder Conviction After Suicide

Aaron Hernandez is no longer a convicted killer just weeks after his shocking suicide.

RadarOnline.com has learned that a Massachusetts judge has vacated the late NFL star’s murder conviction because his appeal was not reviewed by the court before his death last month.

PHOTOS: Inside The Aaron Hernandez Crime Scene — The Photos That Convicted Him

“Abatement remains the law in this Commonwealth and this court is compelled to follow’’ the legal precedent, Judge E. Susan Garsh ruled today.

Because Hernandez did not exhaust all of his legal options before his sudden death, the case reverts to the status at the beginning, as if the trial and conviction never occurred.

“Unfortunately, in the Odin Lloyd matter, for the family, there won’t be any real closure,” Healy told the Boston Globe. “Aaron Hernandez will go to his death an innocent man.”

PHOTOS: NFL Stars With Super-Sized Homes

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 for the murder of friend Lloyd, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In a different case, the disgraced football great was found not guilty of the 2012 double murder of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside of a Boston nightclub.

According to multiple reports, Hernandez’s longtime fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez – the mother to Aaron’s 4-year-old daughter – was present during Garsh’s decision and left the courtroom in tears.

Hernandez hung himself in his Massachusetts prison cell on April 19 . He was just 27.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.