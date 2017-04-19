Aaron Hernandez’ Attorney To Launch Investigation Amid Claims Suicide Could Be Murder

Aaron Hernandez‘ lawyer is launching his own investigation into the late NFL star’s apparent suicide, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“The Baez Law Firm will participate in its own examination into this tragic event and update the media and public on its findings when they become available,” famed attorney Jose Baez tells Radar in an exclusive statement.

According to Baez, who represented the late 27-year-old in his double murder trial, there was “no indication” that he was planning to end his own life.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death,” he continues. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.”

Though he was serving a life sentence on first-degree murder charges in the 2013 death of friend Odin Lloyd, Hernandez was planning to appeal the guilty verdict, Baez reveals.

“Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

As Radar previously reported, Hernandez was acquitted last week of charges he killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a 2012 drive-by shooting.

