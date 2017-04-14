NOT GUILTY! Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial Ends With SHOCKING Verdict

Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted of charges he committed a double murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A Massachusetts jury handed down the shocking verdict today, stunning crime watchers around the nation.

Former New England Patriots pro Hernandez, 27, was accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting after a nightclub scuffle in Boston on July 16, 2012.

He also had been accused of shooting prosecution witness Alexander Bradley in Florida in 2013, but the jury acquitted him of that too.

Hernandez was found guilty of one charge regarding the 2012 shooting: illegal possession of a firearm.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, he won’t exactly be able to celebrate the legal victory: He’s currently serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Loyd.

