Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer SLAMS Police Over Botched Investigation

In the wake of Aaron Hernandez‘s puzzling death, the former athlete’s lawyer issued a scathing statement against police investigating the case, vowing to carry out an independent examination of the incident.

An investigative report issued by the Massachusetts State Police revealed contradictory information regarding Hernandez’s alleged suicide, including the now-debunked report that the 27-year-old had taken synthetic marijuana hours before his death. A toxicology report proved otherwise.

“Now that the state authorities have completed and closed their investigation into the death of Aaron, we owe it Aaron and his family to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this tragic death,” Jose Baez wrote in the statement, according to PEOPLE. “The total lack of professionalism exhibited by government officials and their employees during this entire process is unprecedented.”

PHOTOS: Sex, Gangs & Violence: Inside Aaron Hernandez’s Sordid Prison Life Before Suicide

“The majority of information contained in these reports was leaked to the press during the course of the investigation. The family … learned through the numerous press reports, citing unnamed government sources or those close to the investigation, of the details of Aaron’s death. The family members were victims in this matter and deserved better treatment by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

“We intend to fully, completely and impartially review all of the evidence in this matter,” his statement continued. “The best investigators and forensic experts available will conduct a thorough analysis.”

“Any official who attempts to interfere or inhibit our investigation by refusing to allow access to the evidence surrounding this matter will not be tolerated. We will use any and all of the legal tools at our disposal to expose and prevent any such interference,” Baez concluded. “Finally, on behalf of the family, we wish to thank the many kind individuals who have sent their condolences.”

As Radar readers know, the disgraced star was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday after an apparent suicide.

PHOTOS: Inside The Aaron Hernandez Crime Scene — The Photos That Convicted Him

The former Patriots tight end, who had been serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing of Odin Loyd, was acquitted last Friday in a 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting after a nightclub scuffle in Boston on July 16, 2012, making his sudden passing even more shocking.

An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections revealed Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities attempted to revive the athlete, but he was later pronounced dead by 4:07 a.m at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.