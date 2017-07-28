Aaron Hernandez Prison Log Reveals Repeated Visits From A ‘Super Close’ Male Friend

Convicted killer Aaron Hernandez was quite the popular inmate before he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail, the former NFL tight end was visited in prison by a plethora of friends, family members, coaches and fellow players. And one other person who was referred to as a “special close” friend of Hernandez.

Ryan McDonnell, 28, was Hernandez’s childhood best friend, and was one of his first and most frequent visitors behind bars.

The Daily Mail reports he was the only friend that Hernandez included on his initial list of five visitors to be approved by prison officials, along with his mother, brother, fiancée and cousin, the day after he was arrested.

McDonnell, who also worked as Hernandez’s personal assistant, testified on his behalf at his double murder trial. At the time, McDonnell told the court that he and Hernandez went on vacation together to Costa Rica in July 2012, the same time as the killings.

McDonnell and Hernandez had daily phone conversations, and he testified that their relationship was ‘super close’.

As Radar reported, Hernandez hung himself while in prison back in April, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Not long after that, it was revealed that the former Patriots player was secretly bisexual, and had a long history of male lovers, including, according to Newsweek, an unnamed male high school classmate.

In fact, the magazine reports that keeping his sexual preference a secret may have been Hernandez’s motive in the murder that led to his lifetime sentence.

