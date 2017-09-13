Aaron Carter Test Positive For Opiates, Breaks Down In Tears On ‘The Doctors’ Show

Aaron Carter suffered a tragic meltdown on Thursday’s upcoming episode of The Doctors, RadarOnline.com has learned. The troubled musician, 29, broke down crying about the backlash he as received regarding his sickly appearance. Yet when it came time to take a drug test, he tested positive for a few unsafe medications.

“I’m concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDs or I look like I have cancer or I look like I’m dying,” he said in tears. “I didn’t realize I was 115 pounds. That is terrible. I wasn’t looking at myself in the mirror because I didn’t like the way I looked.”

While Aaron tested negative for both meth and cocaine, he tested positive for benzodiazepines and opiates.

PHOTOS: Drugs, Lawsuits, Sex & More! Prince’s Wildest Scandals & Rumors EXPOSED

Said doctor Travis Stork on the show: “You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications – and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective – can be very, very scary.”

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister perished from a drug overdose,” Stork added.

As radar readers know, Leslie Carter died of an overdose in 2012. Backstreet Boy Nick Carter did not attend the funeral, as his family often blamed him for her death.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs & More! Superbowl 51’s Biggest Scandals Uncovered

“I don’t want to be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it. It’s not ok. I don’t take it every day,” Aaron said in the show. “To be honest with you, it’s not going to be easy. I know that it’s a hard road,” he admitted of giving up drugs entirely.

Aaron said that while he used to fear he would accidentally overdose, kissing his sister goodbye in the coffin “was a scary thing.”

Before he began appearing on The Doctors, he was taking medications such as Xanax to relieve his anxiety, but he always knew “there is no happy ending to any of those medications.”

PHOTOS: Drugs, Death & Arrests—Bobbi Kristina Brown’s 50 Most Shocking Moments

While he still medicates, Aaron claimed that he no longer does illegal drugs “from the street, mainly because he is scared of not living “as long as [he] can.”

As Radar readers know, Aaron was recently arrested for driving under the influence.

He was later hospitalized after fans claimed he was too skinny. “Working on getting bigger physically,” he said at the time.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.