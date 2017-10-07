Look At Me! Aaron Carter Shows Off 30 Pounds Weight Gain Via Instagram

Troubled Aaron Carter thinks that his health is improving.

He posted an image via his Instagram showing that he has put on 30 pounds in recent weeks.

Carter told his fans: 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.

He posted two selfies showing his weight gain as he attempts to get his life back on track.

The 29-year-old has previously talked about having an eating disorder in the past while he has now left his treatment facility after a two weeks stay.

RadarOnline.com revealed how he was accused of stalking his former publicist on his release.

His rep said: “Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention.”

“He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person.”

Carter has had a tough time recently enduring several setbacks.

In July he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession.

Then in September he totaled his car in an accident before admitting during an appearance on The Doctorsthat he had been taking a mixture of benzodiazepines and opiates.

Then he released an emotional Twitter revealing that he was bisexual and had split with his girlfriend Madison Parker.

