Aaron Carter Says He’s Attracted To Both Men And Women

Aaron Carter has revealed he’s bisexual.

The singer told fans his emotional truth in an open letter Saturday night on Twitter, writing that he has an attraction to both sexes — which he felt from an early age.

PHOTOS: Bella Thorne Comes Out As Bisexual

Carter, 29, a solo artist and the brother of famed Backstreet Boy Nick, said in his note, “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive.”

Carter confirmed that meant he was bisexual, recalling, “There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

The blonde singer had dated a few women before then, including Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

Carter’s shocking revelation comes just weeks after he was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges, as Radar has reported. And the July 14 bust happened while he was with his current girlfriend, photographer Madison Parker. She was also detained.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Gay & Bisexual Community

At the time, Carter was pulled over about 9 p.m. in Georgia and charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than once ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

But the star later contended that he doesn’t even drink alcohol and claimed police had “forcefully grabbed” him out of his car.

He also believed he was targeted just for being famous.

Now, Carter has told all about his sexuality. The former teen idol Carter ended his open letter with a quote from openly gay singer Boy George: “The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’ — Boy George.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.