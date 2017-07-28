Revenge Body! ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Danielle Tells All On Joining Plastic Surgery Show

Danielle Mullins got revenge on her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali by moving on with a new man, but she isn’t stopping there! After the 90 Day Fiance star teased she’s joining a new reality show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal if she’s appearing on weight-loss series From Not To Hot.

While on the podcast Bring Me Your Touch, Mullins revealed that she will be “starting a new journey” after signing on with the same representative as From Not to Hot star Mama June Shannon.

“I don’t know if we’ll be back for another season because she has another show in mind for me,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star said of her new rep. “She has some big plans for me.”

Mullins’ rep exclusively told Radar that appearing on From Hot To Not “is just a rumor” at this time, but that her client will “hopefully” appear on another reality show in the future.

As for Mullins, she said, “sure” when asked by Radar if she would be interested in appearing on the weight-loss show.

Mama June lost 300 pounds through gastric sleeve surgery, dieting and exercise during her time on the series.

Mullins’ divorce from Jbali was granted during a court hearing on March 22. She initially asked for an annulment in an attempt to get him deported, as she claimed he used her for a green card.

“I’m submitting evidence to immigration because I feel he used me for a green card,” she told Radar in February. “I’m going to do what I can to get him deported.”

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she revealed that she has been dating someone new.

“He is not appearing on the show,” Mullins exclusively told Radar. “He doesn’t want the drama or to be on TV.”

She continued, “That part of my life is private. I’m protecting him at all costs.”

