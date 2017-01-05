It’s Over! ‘90 Day Fiancé’s Chelsea & Yamir Split After Two Years Of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiancé couple is calling it quits! After months of split rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo’s divorce after two years of marriage.

According to a clerk for the Knox County Circuit Court in Illinois, Macek filed for divorce against Castillo on November 30, 2016. The dissolution hearing for the divorce took place on December 9, 2016.

Macek tied the knot with Castillo, who is from Nicaragua, in 2014 after meeting at a concert.

The season two star sparked divorce rumors in recent months, as she hasn’t posted any photos on Instagram with her pop star husband.

The split comes after 90 Day Fiancé couple Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali split following a series of 911 calls.

As Radar readers know, Jbali called the police eight times throughout their relationship.

In a January 6, 2015 police report obtained by Radar, Jbali claimed Mullins’ son and two brothers threatened his life. [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/danielle-mohamed-police-calls-exposed-90-day-fiance-marriage-breakdown/]

“[Mullins’ daughter] Kylee told Mohamed she heard her brother, Cory Mullins, and uncle, Jamie Mullins, saying they wanted to kill Mohamed,” the report read. “Mohamed stated he has also been receiving unwanted Facebook messages from Danielle’s other brother, Jeremiah Mullins.”

Others include Jbali accusing Mullins of opening a DirectTV account in his name, her family destroying his clothes and other explosive allegations.

