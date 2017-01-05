What Went Wrong? ‘90 Day Fiancé’s Chelsea & Yamir Reveal Shocking Divorce Details

There is no saving Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo’s relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé couple exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com that they have decided to divorce after two years of marriage.

“I’m sorry, but we are not interested in giving details of our personal lives,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We thank you so much for thinking of us.”

PHOTOS: Cross-Dressing, Cheaters, Sex Tapes & More! The Top 10 Dirtiest Reality TV Divorces Exposed –– From Bethenny Frankel & Jason Hoppy To Kris & Bruce Jenner

A clerk for the Knox County Circuit Court in Illinois exclusively confirmed to Radar that Macek filed for divorce from Castillo on November 30, 2016.

The dissolution hearing for the divorce took place on December 9, 2016.

Macek tied the knot with Castillo, who is from Nicaragua, in 2014 after meeting at a concert.

The season two stars sparked divorce rumors in recent months by not posting photos with each other on social media. Yamir has also moved to Chicago, seemingly without his wife, to work on his music career.

PHOTOS: Drugs, Cheating & Divorce Shockers: Jay Z & Beyonce’s Marriage Claims To Be Exposed In Juicy Tell-All

The divorce comes after 90 Day Fiancé couple Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali split following a series of explosive 911 calls.

As Radar readers know, Jbali accused Mullins of opening a DirectTV account in his name, her family of destroying his clothes, and her son and brothers of making death threats against him.

Why do you think Macek and Castillo split? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.