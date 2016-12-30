’16 & Pregnant’ Led To Star Valerie Fairman’s OD Death, Parents Claim

Just one week after Valerie Fairman lost her life in an apparent overdose at just 23, the 16 & Pregnant star’s parents are blaming the MTV show for her death.

The tragic beauty — who struggled with substance abuse after appearing on the hit series’ second season in 2010 — was “messed up” by TV fame, her adoptive mother, Janice Fairman, alleged in a shocking interview.

“I wish she had never been on TV,” Janice told The Daily Mail today. “It played a big part in her death. I think it messed her up big time.”

“She was a gorgeous girl, and it all went to her head.”

When Valerie began acting up after starring on TV, Janice and her husband Gary attempted to set rules — but nothing helped lead the teen mother down the right path.

“When we tried to put our foot down, that’s when she left home. I don’t think there is anything more we could have done to help her,” Janice continued.

The couple had custody of Valerie’s daughter Naveah, 7, in the years before her death.

As Radar previously reported, Fairman was also “overwhelmed” by the dark side of fame, including the social media bullies who slammed her every move.

After years of checking in and out of rehabs and recovery houses, Fairman lost her battle with addiction last Wednesday at a friend’s home in Pennsylvania.

“She was fighting the fight,” her brother Robert Rivera told Radar. “But the struggle was always there.”

