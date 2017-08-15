11 Witnesses Claim They Saw Pregnant Laci Peterson On The Day Of Her Disappearance

New details have been exposed in the chilling case of Laci Peterson’s murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as more than eleven witnesses have come forward to confess that they saw Laci on the day of her disappearance.

Alleged killer, Scott Peterson, remains on death row for the supposed murder of his wife Laci and unborn son, Conner, eyewitnesses and pals of the criminal are still speaking up in his defense.

While the tragic deaths occurred in 2002, a six-part docuseries is currently investigating the case, and is set to feature interviews from friends, family and acquaintances of Laci, as well as from Scott himself.

“I wasn’t the last one to see Laci that day,” said Scott in an interview with his sister-in-law, Janey. “There were so many witnesses that saw her walking in the neighborhood after I left.”

Janey has also been supportive of Scott throughout the years, always claiming he is innocent.

“There was over 11 witnesses who saw Laci that day, this is all while Scott is at the office and on his computer, so he’s innocent,” she said.

As Radar readers know, Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve of 2002.

An alleged witness, Mike Chiavetta, claimed he saw Laci walking the couple’s dog in the neighborhood that day after Scott had already left. He added that later on that evening, he saw the dog walking by himself, without her.

“After I had talked to the policeman and given my statement that I had seen the dog in the park. Nothing was followed up,” he said.

As Radar reported, Scott claimed he was “staggered” by his death sentence following the double-murder trial.

“It was just like this amazing, horrible, physical reaction that I had. I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision was even a little blurry. And I just had this weird sensation that I was falling forward — and forward and down and there was going to be no end to this falling forward and down, like there was no floor to land on. I, I was staggered by it. I had no idea it was coming,” he said.

The Murder of Laci Peterson, premieres August 15 at 10 pm ET on A&E.

